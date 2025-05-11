Fred Alger Management LLC Lowers Stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,208,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,008,000 after purchasing an additional 88,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,858,000 after buying an additional 24,645 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5,437.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 559,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,027,000 after buying an additional 548,986 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 445,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,619,000 after acquiring an additional 205,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRAX shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $175.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $117.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

PRAX opened at $38.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average is $60.84. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $91.83.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.20) by ($0.09). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 9,409.22% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. Equities analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

