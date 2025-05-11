Promising Fintech Stocks To Follow Now – May 8th

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, The Carlyle Group, Q2, WEX, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, and UP Fintech are the seven Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies that use technology to innovate and deliver financial services—ranging from digital payments and peer-to-peer lending to blockchain applications and robo-advisory platforms. These stocks often exhibit higher growth potential and volatility, reflecting both the rapid pace of technological change and the evolving regulatory environment in the financial sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $144.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,407.05. The stock had a trading volume of 703,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,678. The stock has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $1,550.00 and a 52 week high of $2,501.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,067.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1,977.62.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

NYSE RKT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.69. 12,513,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,403,997. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 2.33. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.72. 2,496,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,954. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $57.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85.

Q2 (QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

QTWO stock traded up $10.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.66. 1,077,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,603. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.47 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.04. Q2 has a 52 week low of $55.97 and a 52 week high of $112.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $5.45 on Thursday, hitting $126.67. The company had a trading volume of 276,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.02. WEX has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $217.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.53 and a 200-day moving average of $163.44.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

NASDAQ KSPI traded up $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $92.19. The company had a trading volume of 215,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.37 and its 200 day moving average is $99.02. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $143.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.48.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of TIGR stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12. UP Fintech has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.70.

