Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,578 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HLT. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price (down from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.31.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $243.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.65. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.93 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.