Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 2,798 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 35,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Flex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 120,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $4,581,465.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,363,431.37. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 87,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $3,172,797.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,566.43. This trade represents a 55.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,373 shares of company stock worth $9,916,763. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Flex from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

FLEX stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

