Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 22,194 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,194 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.17% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $13,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7,494.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3,808.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day moving average of $66.70. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $53.39 and a 1 year high of $74.69.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

