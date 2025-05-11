Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of Sensient Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SXT. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SXT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $95.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.94. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $66.15 and a twelve month high of $96.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $392.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.30%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

