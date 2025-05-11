Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $3.04 Million Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,892 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,232,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,979,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 39,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 78,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 56,421 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $72.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $280.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.40 million. Analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.27 per share, with a total value of $289,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 288,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,518,179.37. This trade represents a 1.59 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,300 shares of company stock valued at $850,815. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

