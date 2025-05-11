Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $3.18 Million Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 153,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLYW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,087,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,238,000 after buying an additional 781,711 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Flywire by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,406,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flywire by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,741,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,533,000 after buying an additional 1,049,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Flywire by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,966,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,543,000 after buying an additional 21,818 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research cut Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Flywire in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.62.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Flywire had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $55,671.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 247,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,414.88. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen Howard purchased 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $97,245.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,770 shares in the company, valued at $336,623.80. This represents a 40.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

