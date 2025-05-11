Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 246,074 Shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 571,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,074 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Abacus Life were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abacus Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Abacus Life by 640.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Abacus Life by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Abacus Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Abacus Life in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group started coverage on Abacus Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Abacus Life from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abacus Life currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Abacus Life Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABL opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. Abacus Life, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $855.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Abacus Life had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.51 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Abacus Life Profile

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

