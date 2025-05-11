Insider Selling: Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) CFO Sells 135,183 Shares of Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 135,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $1,401,847.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,092,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,326,881.38. This represents a 11.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kurtis Joseph Binder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 20th, Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 184,589 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $1,975,102.30.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 12,155 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $139,782.50.

NYSE:ARLO opened at $12.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 1.81.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $119.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Arlo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARLO. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, February 28th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,953,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,244,000 after acquiring an additional 132,350 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 63,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 46,749 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,339,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 16.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

