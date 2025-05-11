Centiva Capital LP Decreases Stock Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,961 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,879 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 46,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.
SunCoke Energy Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE SXC opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $722.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.22.
SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.
SunCoke Energy Company Profile
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
