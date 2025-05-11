Cetera Investment Advisers Has $10.56 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $10,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWOB. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VWOB opened at $63.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.96. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.