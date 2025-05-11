Centiva Capital LP Sells 49,294 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 49,294 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Viper Energy by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 25,474 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,228,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 265,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 31,895 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Viper Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Viper Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Viper Energy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Viper Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Viper Energy stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average is $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Viper Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

