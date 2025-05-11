Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Adient were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 127.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 208,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 116,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 27,491 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 109,850 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Adient by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 209,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Adient by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Adient in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered Adient from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Adient from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Adient Stock Performance

Adient stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 739.50, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Profile

(Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.