Centiva Capital LP Has $396,000 Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 238.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 76,311 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 50,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,142,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,555.25. This trade represents a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.54 per share, for a total transaction of $802,851.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 832,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,178,640.40. The trade was a 1.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

RHP stock opened at $97.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $121.77.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.29. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $587.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush set a $110.00 target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RHP

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.