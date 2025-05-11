Brian Busse Sells 21,367 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brian Busse sold 21,367 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $221,575.79. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 656,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,810,860.45. This represents a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Busse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 20th, Brian Busse sold 26,258 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $280,960.60.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Brian Busse sold 6,593 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $75,819.50.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Brian Busse sold 17,669 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $196,302.59.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ARLO opened at $12.43 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $119.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARLO. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, February 28th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 234.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 129,889 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,428,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

