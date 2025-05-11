49,250 Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Haemonetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,803,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 820.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 316,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after acquiring an additional 282,521 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Haemonetics by 434.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 314,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 255,338 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $19,520,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $19,002,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $68.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.32. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $97.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.38 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.89.

Haemonetics Profile



Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

