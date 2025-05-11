Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TOST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,474,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,430 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,961,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,657,000 after buying an additional 785,641 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,853,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403,896 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,010,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,970,000 after acquiring an additional 195,805 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toast news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $2,394,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,134,400.36. The trade was a 28.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 70,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $2,382,415.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,574,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,322,082.92. This represents a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,991 shares of company stock valued at $11,614,520 over the last three months. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toast Stock Up 11.5 %

Shares of TOST stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $44.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4,080.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOST. Wolfe Research raised Toast from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TOST

Toast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.