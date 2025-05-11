Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 34,902 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,902 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.37% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $10,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 650,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,035,000 after purchasing an additional 53,085 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,561,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $66.03 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $63.57 and a 52 week high of $83.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.65 and a 200-day moving average of $69.72.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.