Centiva Capital LP Takes $414,000 Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,767 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Vipshop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Vipshop Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $17.94.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Vipshop’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

