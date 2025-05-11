Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $909,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,378,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,629,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $508,199,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,064,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $581,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $152.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.60 and a 200 day moving average of $146.18. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.30 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $4,481,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,728.75. This trade represents a 54.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $3,669,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,497.52. This trade represents a 49.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

