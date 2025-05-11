Bokf Na Decreases Stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,330 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2,188.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the period. KWB Wealth raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 75,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,187,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 508,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after buying an additional 262,269 shares during the last quarter.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $44.49 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $47.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $44.68.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
