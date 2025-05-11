CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 102.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in CRH were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of CRH by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in CRH by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CRH opened at $94.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.17. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $110.97.

CRH Announces Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.36.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

