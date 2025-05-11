Bokf Na Sells 140 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Bokf Na lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,000.

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $97.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.93. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $109.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

