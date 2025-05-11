Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 703,415 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,831 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $11,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $302,826,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,444,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,479,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759,871 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 17,435,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,235 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 356.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 4,432,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Baird R W raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Argus set a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $49,793.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,847 shares in the company, valued at $969,281.50. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $1,013,520.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 453,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,647,402.43. The trade was a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,456 shares of company stock worth $4,464,105 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

