iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $11,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITB stock opened at $92.70 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $82.71 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.55.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

