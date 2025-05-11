Centiva Capital LP Sells 7,186 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Centiva Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,186 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Valaris were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Valaris by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Valaris by 518.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Valaris by 395.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Valaris by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 326.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VAL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Valaris from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Valaris from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Valaris from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

VAL opened at $38.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $84.20.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.63). The business had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.87 million. Valaris had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

