Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Future Vision II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVN)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Future Vision II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FVN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Future Vision II Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Future Vision II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Future Vision II Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Future Vision II Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Future Vision II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,504,000.

Future Vision II Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FVN opened at $10.25 on Friday. Future Vision II Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19.

Future Vision II Acquisition Company Profile

Future Vision II Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on January 30, 2024 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

