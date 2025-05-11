Cetera Investment Advisers Has $12.37 Million Stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 661,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,054 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $12,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,807,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,586,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,663,000 after acquiring an additional 652,332 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,518,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after purchasing an additional 641,323 shares during the period. Stonebridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,867,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,189,000.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $19.11.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.