18,383 Shares in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 94,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 70,602 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,534,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 269,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth $11,775,000. 3G Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atour Lifestyle Trading Up 0.4 %

ATAT stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.11. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $33.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $285.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group set a $37.30 target price on shares of Atour Lifestyle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

