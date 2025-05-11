Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 582.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Boston Beer worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAM. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price (down previously from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $281.10 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.12.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of SAM stock opened at $242.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.75. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $215.10 and a one year high of $339.77.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $481.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.27 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

