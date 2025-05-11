Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

ALHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $15.12 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $926.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.83 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 108.69% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

In other news, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,576,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,624,050.84. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Scavo sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $51,236.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 702,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575,829.17. This represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,181,855 shares of company stock worth $35,166,057. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,438,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,630 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,649,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,302,000 after buying an additional 3,059,596 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 588.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,388,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,122,000 after buying an additional 2,896,311 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,087,000. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,804,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

