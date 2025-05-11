Algert Global LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Algert Global LLC reduced its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,043 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NeoGenomics worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEO. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 788.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Insider Transactions at NeoGenomics

In related news, Director Stephen M. Kanovsky purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $31,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,900.20. This represents a 11.08 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Scott Sherman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,289.94. This trade represents a 14.44 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 59,900 shares of company stock valued at $463,532. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Trading Down 1.0 %

NEO opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.60. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.08.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $168.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEO. Benchmark downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partners cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Get Our Latest Report on NEO

NeoGenomics Profile

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.