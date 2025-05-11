iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,896 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 93,666 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,409,000 after acquiring an additional 297,120 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLQD opened at $50.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.99 and a 1 year high of $50.46.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.