iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,896 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 93,666 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,409,000 after acquiring an additional 297,120 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SLQD opened at $50.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.99 and a 1 year high of $50.46.
About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
