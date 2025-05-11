Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 8,743 Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,743 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.
Ziff Davis Stock Down 4.5 %
ZD opened at $30.91 on Friday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12.
Insider Activity at Ziff Davis
In related news, Director W Brian Kretzmer purchased 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,063.44. The trade was a 5.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 1,282 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,655 shares in the company, valued at $727,545. This represents a 7.38 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $198,024 over the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Ziff Davis Profile
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ziff Davis
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Here’s The Reason Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On MercadoLibre Stock
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Analyst-Favorite Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark: Worth the Hype?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.