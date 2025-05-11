Fred Alger Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 891 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Intuit by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,323,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $831,543,000 after acquiring an additional 182,161 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 36,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,185,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 target price (up from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.53.

Intuit Stock Down 0.3 %

INTU opened at $653.88 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $714.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $602.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $617.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. This trade represents a 27.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

