Fred Alger Management LLC Makes New $464,000 Investment in Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX)

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Tectonic Therapeutic by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 73,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic by 5,554.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tectonic Therapeutic by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Tectonic Therapeutic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Tectonic Therapeutic Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TECX opened at $19.56 on Friday. Tectonic Therapeutic has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $61.07. The company has a market cap of $365.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 3.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.17. Equities research analysts predict that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 3,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $54,877.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,317,276 shares in the company, valued at $63,722,993.76. This trade represents a 0.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 100,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,714 in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tectonic Therapeutic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.