Fred Alger Management LLC Makes New $464,000 Investment in Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX)

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Tectonic Therapeutic by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 73,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic by 5,554.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tectonic Therapeutic by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TECX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.
Tectonic Therapeutic Trading Down 6.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TECX opened at $19.56 on Friday. Tectonic Therapeutic has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $61.07. The company has a market cap of $365.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 3.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27.
Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.17. Equities research analysts predict that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 3,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $54,877.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,317,276 shares in the company, valued at $63,722,993.76. This trade represents a 0.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 100,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,714 in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Tectonic Therapeutic Company Profile
Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
