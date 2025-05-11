6,759 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $598,390,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,829,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,054,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,259 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 1,045.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,562,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,131 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $68,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Melius Research downgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.06.
Insider Transactions at Kroger
In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $72,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,370.19. The trade was a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,905.59. This trade represents a 23.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,923 shares of company stock valued at $22,867,124. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Kroger Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $72.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day moving average of $63.45. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $73.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.96 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kroger Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
