1,712 Shares in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $90,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,052 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,215.80. The trade was a 2.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $259,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,299.50. The trade was a 7.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $136.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $158.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.74.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie decreased their price target on The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

