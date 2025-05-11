FORA Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,018 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 261,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,639,000 after purchasing an additional 199,583 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in VeriSign by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 13,271,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,746,661,000 after purchasing an additional 455,844 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In related news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $170,274.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,955.65. The trade was a 13.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Calys sold 400 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.97, for a total value of $112,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,579,769.95. The trade was a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,447 shares of company stock valued at $386,654 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on VeriSign from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $281.41 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $288.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10. The company had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.44 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

