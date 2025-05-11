FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 40,532 FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIGS. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FIGS by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in FIGS by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in FIGS by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FIGS from $4.75 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FIGS from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.20.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

