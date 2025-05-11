FORA Capital LLC Trims Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,523 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Wendy’s by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 3,249.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,568,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,564,000 after buying an additional 1,521,527 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Wendy’s by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Wendy’s by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 236,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 192,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 136,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $1,752,651.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,494.05. This trade represents a 40.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.34.

Wendy’s Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $523.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.11 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

