FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 24,677 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 424.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 817.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXG. Leerink Partners downgraded 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.62.

10x Genomics Trading Up 2.8 %

TXG stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. On average, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 5,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $56,368.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 879,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,735,865.74. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $50,623.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 335,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,036.68. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

