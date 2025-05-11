FORA Capital LLC Takes $202,000 Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 56,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,057,000 after buying an additional 28,897 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.87, for a total value of $62,574.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,967.53. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.97, for a total transaction of $289,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,514.56. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,776 shares of company stock worth $2,595,496 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CSW Industrials Stock Down 0.9 %
CSW Industrials Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $364.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CSW Industrials from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.50.
CSW Industrials Profile
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.
