FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,978 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 34,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,643,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,932,000 after acquiring an additional 559,654 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 283.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 64,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 48,042 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 31,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $437,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,122.50. This represents a 20.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,542 shares in the company, valued at $6,767,872.02. The trade was a 42.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.95.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.31.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

