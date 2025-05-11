11,444 Shares in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 250,738 shares during the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,316,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,484,000 after buying an additional 174,519 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at $10,940,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Green Plains by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after buying an additional 488,870 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 424.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 804,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 650,937 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

Shares of GPRE opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.48. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $601.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.62 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

