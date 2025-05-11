3,739 Shares in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,739 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Granite Construction by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Insider Transactions at Granite Construction

In other news, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 2,790 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $223,255.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,913,447.68. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $165,138.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,914. The trade was a 12.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,932 shares of company stock worth $896,979. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

NYSE GVA opened at $82.56 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.23 and a 1-year high of $105.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $699.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.15 million. Granite Construction’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

