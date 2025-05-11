15,758 Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,692,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,939,000 after buying an additional 48,271 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,676,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,558 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,529,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,467,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,319,000 after purchasing an additional 695,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,382,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,843,000 after purchasing an additional 676,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

Progyny Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.28). Progyny had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $324.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

