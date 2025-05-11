FORA Capital LLC Decreases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

FORA Capital LLC reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 510,447 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 595,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 185,762 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,599.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 622,703 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 599,637 shares during the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 507,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 23,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $38.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.59.

Insider Activity

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Chairman Stefano Pessina acquired 832,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,163,160.58. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 145,621,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,288,079.79. This trade represents a 0.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

