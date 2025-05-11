FORA Capital LLC Has $246,000 Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 606.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

BLMN stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.00 million, a P/E ratio of -66.36 and a beta of 1.30. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 62.18% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently -40.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Patrick M. Hafner sold 9,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $79,497.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLMN. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Get Our Latest Report on BLMN

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.